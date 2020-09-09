Gorillaz share Robert Smith collab, announce LP ft. St. Vincent, Elton John & more

Damon Albarn's animated band Gorillaz have announced new album, Song Machine, Season One - Strange Timez, which will be out October 23 via WB/Parlophone. The album compiles "episodes" from Gorillaz' Song Machine series which has had them releasing new singles and videos, made with a variety of all-star collaborators, throughout the year, plus tracks we haven't heard yet.

The new "episode" and Strange Timez title track features The Cure's Robert Smith on its very catchy chorus (and Albarn on the verses). You can watch that below.

Song Machine, Season One - Strange Timez also features new collaborations with St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John & 6LACK, and more. There's also a Deluxe Edition of the album that features an additional six tracks, including ones featuring Goldlink & Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and JPEGMAFIA & CHAI.

Among the Song Machine "episodes" that have already been released are "Momentary Bliss," featuring slowthai and Slaves, "Aries" (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia), and "How Far?" (ft. the late Tony Allen and Skepta).

Check out the full tracklist and watch a few previous Song Machine episodes, below..

SONG MACHINE, SEASON ONE - STRANGE TIMEZ tracklist

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

Deluxe tracklist:

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)