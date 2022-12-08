Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce AR events in NYC and London

Gorillaz' new album Cracker Island is out early next year, and they've just shared a new single from it. "Skinny Ape" was co-written and co-produced by hitmaker Greg Kurstin, and is a nicely downcast piece of Gorillaz-style pop straight from Melancholy Island that explodes into a joyous chorus that sounds designed to send crowds into hysterics. Listen below.

The release of "Skinny Ape" will be celebrated with augmented reality events that will happen in NYC on December 17 and London on December 18. Says the press release: "These first-of-their-kind immersive experiences will allow fans to gather together to witness Gorillaz play in real life - actually larger than life, as Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel literally tower over them, playing in the midst of two of the world’s most iconic skylines."

The NYC AR performance happens in Times Square on 12/17 at 2:30 PM Eastern. Says Gorillaz bassist Murdoc, “Get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!” The London AR performance happens in Piccadilly Circus at 14:00 GMT on 12/18.

You'll be able to watch through the Gorillaz Presents app, which will be released soon. More info on all of that is here. You can watch a trailer for "Skinny Ape" and listen to the song below.

Cracker Island is out February 24 and features Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny and more.

Gorillaz's tour hit NYC earlier this fall, and Damon Albarn will be out with Blur for their first shows in eight years in 2023.