Gorillaz surprise release ‘Meanwhile’ EP (listen)

Gorillaz are back with a new surprise EP, titled Meanwhile, that's out now. The band says it's a celebration of Notting Hill Carnival, which didn't happen this year due to the pandemic, and West London which is home to the band’s Kong Studios.

The title track features Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy, "Jimmy Jimmy" features AJ Tracey, and "Déjà Vu" (live from NW10) features Alicaì Harley. All three songs were played at Gorillaz benefit for frontline workers at London's 02 Arena earlier this month. "“Meanwhile Gardens are just round the corner from Memory Lane," says frontman 2D, "If you get to Crawley you've gone too far.”

Meanwhile EP Tracklist:

Meanwhile (ft. Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy)

Jimmy Jimmy (ft. AJ Tracey)

Déjà Vu (ft. Alicaì Harley) Live from NW10