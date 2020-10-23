Gorillaz’s St. Vincent collaboration “Chalk Tablet Towers” is here (listen)

Gorillaz released their star-studded new album, Song Machine, Season One - Strange Timez, today (10/23), and one of the songs, or "episodes," we were most looking forward to hearing that wasn't released early as a single was "Chalk Tablet Towers," featuring St. Vincent. The bouncy, synthy track is out now, and you can stream it below.

Song Machine, Season One also features Robert Smith of The Cure, Schoolboy Q, Beck, Elton John and 6LACK, Peter Hook, slowthai, and more. The Deluxe Edition has six additional tracks, featuring Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and JPEGMAFIA and CHAI, Skepta, EARTHGANG, Joan as Police Woman, and others. Stream it below.

While they can't tour right now because of coronavirus, Gorillaz will perform the album at three virtual shows later this year, streamed from London and scheduled for different time zones. They'll be broadcast on December 12, and tickets are on sale now.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, recently launched a new MasterClass on songwriting and creativity.