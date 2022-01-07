Gospel reschedule NYC show to benefit drummer’s daughter, who is battling cancer

NYC screamo greats Gospel recently released the new song "SRO," which they say is off a new Kurt Ballou-recorded album called The Loser, their first album since their classic 2005 debut LP The Moon Is A Cold Dead World. Now, the band is gearing up to play a rare show, and it's a benefit for drummer Vinny's daughter Alina, who was sadly diagnosed with pediatric cancer. It was supposed to happen at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on January 16 with Terminal Bliss (members of pg.99, City of Caterpillar, etc) and Herjaza but it's now being rescheduled for April. "We hope to keep this same killer line up and may even have an extra surprise in store. Thank you to everyone involved for their patience and understanding," the band writes. In the meantime, you can help out Alina by donating to her GoFundMe.

Listen to Gospel's newly-released song below...

--

