Gouge Away release new song “Idealized,” announce tour

Gouge Away have just released their first new song in three years, "Idealized." It's an atmospheric, melodic song that tones down the band's hardcore side but still has plenty of aggression and discordance in its own way. It's a little post-rocky, a little post-hardcore, but really not easy to pin down into any subgenre. The band says:

We wrote this song in a Florida storage unit, somewhere on the timeline between tons of touring and the world shutting down. It’s a culmination of everything we like and always wanted to write, and fits the vibe of where we were at mentally at the time. "Idealized" almost never saw the light of day but we like this song so much we felt the need to properly record it and put it out into the world. We have been absolutely dying to play it live.

They've also announced an East Coast tour, kicking off in their home state of Florida in late July and then hitting Atlanta, Nashville, Brooklyn, and more. They say it'll likely be their only run of shows this year, and it includes dates with Slow Fire Pistol, Thirdface, PeZ, and more.

The Brooklyn show is August 5 at Market Hotel. Openers and ticket link for that one appear to still be TBA. All dates are listed below.

Gouge Away -- 2023 Tour Dates

July 28 Miami, FL @ Gramps*

July 29 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub*^

July 30 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5*

July 31 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR*#

August 2 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

August 3 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

August 4 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

August 5 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

August 6 Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

* - w/ Slow Fire Pistol

^ - w/ PeZ

# - w/ Thirdface