Governors Ball 2021 adds Faye Webster, announces food vendors

The 2021 edition of Governors Ball is fast approaching, happening September 24-26 at Citi Field parking lot. Late lineup additions have been trickling in, and today they announced that Faye Webster would be performing on Sunday, September 2,6 alongside headliner Post Malone, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Carly Rae Jepsen, Princess Nokia, Caroline Polachek, and more. Check out the full lineup in the new poster below.

Meanwhile, GovBall has also announced this year's lineup of food and beverage vendors, including Roberta's Pizza, Milk & Cream Cereal Bar, Big Mozz, Sweet Chick, Arancini Bros, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Lobster Joint, Friterie, Matchabar, Taqueria Diana, John's Juice, and more.

3-day passes and Saturday tickets are sold out, but tickets for Friday and Sunday are still on sale.

