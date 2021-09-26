Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 pics: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, A$AP Rocky, more

After beginning on Friday, the 2021 edition of Governors Ball continued on Saturday (9/25) at the Citi Field parking lot in Queens. A$AP Rocky and J. Balvin headlined on Saturday, but the day's biggest crowds were for Megan Thee Stallion, who went on around 20 minutes late and played an hour-long set.

Another highly anticipated set (that started a little late) was Phoebe Bridgers'. This was her first NYC show supporting her excellent 2020 sophomore album Punisher, and it had fans crying and chanting "Mommy."

Saturday at Governors Ball also included sets from Aminé, Big Thief, King Princess, Cordae, Bleachers, The Brothers Macklovitch (aka A-Trak and Dave 1), MUNA (who brought out Phoebe for their recent single "Silk Chiffon"), MIKE, Nation of Language, and more. See pictures of the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya and Toby Tenenbaum below.

Catch up on Friday at Governors Ball with our pictures and recap HERE and HERE.