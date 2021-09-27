Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 pics: Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, Burna Boy, Jamie xx, more

“Everyone knows I can’t sing without Auto-Tune, right?” said Post Malone in what felt like a moment of genuine self-consciousness, before launching into his mellow monster hit “Circles.” There was no one better than this lovable dope in a striped Hello Kitty shirt and cut-offs to close out the third and final night of Gov Ball. For those who might be skeptical, Posty is downright beatific onstage, counting his blessings and saying “Thank you so fucking much” to the crowd after literally every song. He gave the weary masses dessert first, singing big hits like “Better Now” and “Psycho” early in the hourlong set. He also played a “deep cut” from his 2016 album Stoney, “Too Young,” which he dedicated to his Day Ones after chugging some kind of liquid from a red solo cup and launching it into the throng of arms. Posty brought the pyro and fireworks for “Saint Tropez.” And then he brought out Young Thug — whose set was cut criminally short about an hour earlier — and they greeted each other with a big, bro-y bear hug before closing out three crazy days of peace, love, and crop tops with their ballad “Goodbyes.” [Rolling Stone]

The 2021 edition of Governors Ball wrapped up on Sunday (9/26) at Citi Field's parking lot with a headlining set from Post Malone, who, along with Young Thug, also brought out Roddy Ricch and 21 Savage.

Young Thug and 21 Savage also did their own sets earlier in the day on Sunday, as did Jamie xx, Caroline Polachek, Carly Rae Jepsen, Burna Boy, Duck Sauce, Smino, Princess Nokia, BJ The Chicago Kid, Faye Webster, Amaarae, and more. See pictures of the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya and Toby Tenenbaum below.

