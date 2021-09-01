Governors Ball 2021 set times (Megan Thee Stallion vs Big Thief?)

UPDATE: ENTER TO WIN a pair of 3-day passes to Governors Ball

Governors Ball returns for its 2021 edition on September 24-26 at Citi Field parking lot, and the festival has revealed this year's schedule. You'll need to download their app to see it in full, but you can read on for some of the conflicting sets you may need to choose between.

On Friday (September 24), it's EarthGang vs Leon Bridges, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist vs Orville Peck, and Future Islands vs Kehlani.

Conflicting sets on Saturday (September 25) include Big Thief vs Megan Thee Stallion and Aminé vs Phoebe Bridgers.

For Sunday (September 26), conflicts include Amaarae vs Faye Webster, BJ The Chicago Kid vs Princess Nokia, Caroline Polachek vs UMI, Burna Boy vs Duck Sauce, 21 Savage vs Carly Rae Jepsen, and Jamie xx vs Young Thug.

All four headliners -- Billie Eilish on Friday, J. Balvin and A$AP Rocky on Saturday, and Post Malone on Sunday -- play unopposed, so there are no conflicts to contend with there.

Three-day and single-day Saturday passes to Gov Ball are sold out, but limited single day passes for Friday and Sunday are still on sale, and we're giving away a pair of three-day passes!

Governors Ball also announced this year's After Dark shows and the lineup of food vendors.

