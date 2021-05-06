Governors Ball 2021 tickets on sale

Tickets, including single-day, 3-day, and VIP options, to the 2021 edition of Governors Ball go on sale today (5/6) at noon ET.

The festival is moving to Queens for 2021, at Citi Field on September 24-26, and the lineup includes Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, 21 Savage, Big Thief, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Cordae, Bleachers, Jamie XX, Smino, Princess Nokia, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, 100 gecs, Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound), Nation of Language, and more.

See the full lineup below, and find more information HERE.