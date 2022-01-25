Governors Ball 2022 lineup: J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs & more

After dropping clues about 2022, NYC festival Governors Ball has officially announced this year's lineup. Like its 2021 edition, it's happening in the Citi Field parking lot in Queens (moved from its previous location of Randall's Island Park), and it's returning, from September, to its usual time of year, on Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12.

Kid Cudi (on Friday 6/10), Halsey (6/11) and J. Cole (6/12) headline, and the lineup also includes Migos, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger and more on Friday; Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Ashnikko, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), Benee, Dehd and more on Saturday; and Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

3-day and single day GA and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27 at 12 PM ET, and there's a presale for Citi cardholders starting today (1/25) at 10 AM ET. Access that here.

Governors Ball 2022 loading...

GOVERNORS BALL 2022 LINEUP

Friday, June 10th:

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis The Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

Madeon

JPEGMAFIA

Beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

Samia

Blu DeTiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11th:

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

ASHNIKKO

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Tree Rascals

The Tesky Brothers

Valley

Almost Monday

Dehd

Octavio the Dweeb

Millington

Sunday, June 12th:

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.I.D

COIN

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

DUCKWRTH

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De’Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz