Governors Ball 2022 lineup: J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs & more
After dropping clues about 2022, NYC festival Governors Ball has officially announced this year's lineup. Like its 2021 edition, it's happening in the Citi Field parking lot in Queens (moved from its previous location of Randall's Island Park), and it's returning, from September, to its usual time of year, on Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12.
Kid Cudi (on Friday 6/10), Halsey (6/11) and J. Cole (6/12) headline, and the lineup also includes Migos, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger and more on Friday; Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Ashnikko, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), Benee, Dehd and more on Saturday; and Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.
3-day and single day GA and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27 at 12 PM ET, and there's a presale for Citi cardholders starting today (1/25) at 10 AM ET. Access that here.
GOVERNORS BALL 2022 LINEUP
Friday, June 10th:
Kid Cudi
Migos
Jack Harlow
Louis The Child
Black Pumas
Skepta
Quinn XCII
Madeon
JPEGMAFIA
Beabadoobee
Coi Leray
Channel Tres
Samia
Blu DeTiger
Aly & AJ
Paris Texas
Julia Wolf
Between Friends
Ultra Q
Plastic Picnic
Saturday, June 11th:
Halsey
Flume
Roddy Ricch
Joji
Still Woozy
ASHNIKKO
YG
Chelsea Cutler
Tove Lo
Denzel Curry
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Gus Dapperton
Benee
Peach Tree Rascals
The Tesky Brothers
Valley
Almost Monday
Dehd
Octavio the Dweeb
Millington
Sunday, June 12th:
J. Cole
Playboi Carti
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
Clairo
Becky G
Jazmine Sullivan
100 gecs
Japanese Breakfast
J.I.D
COIN
Soccer Mommy
Surf Curse
DUCKWRTH
Del Water Gap
Jax
Ken Car$on
De’Wayne
The Brummies
Kaien Cruz