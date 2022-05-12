Governors Ball 2022 Set Times

Governors Ball returns for its 2022 edition next month, on June 10-June 12 at Citi Field's parking lot in Queens, and this year's set times have been revealed. See them below.

GovBall has three stages this year, and headliners won't be playing unopposed, meaning Kid Cudi's Friday night set conflicts with Louis The Child, Halsey's Saturday night set conflicts with Flume, and J. Cole's Sunday night set conflicts with Kaytranada.

The fest's 2022 lineup also includes Samia, Coi Leray, beabadoobee, Channel Tres, JPEGMAFIA, Black Pumas, Skepta, Migos, and more on Friday; Dehd, Tove Lo, YG, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Denzel Curry, Roddy Ricch, Joji, and more on Saturday; and Duckwrth, Soccer Mommy, J.I.D., 100 gecs, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, Playboi Carti, Jazmine Sullivan, and more on Sunday. There are also "After Dark" late shows from Soccer Mommy, Tove Lo, beabadoobee, Kaytranada, and more.

Governors Ball tickets are on sale now.

