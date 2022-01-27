Governors Ball 2022 tickets on sale

Tickets, including three-day, single day, and VIP options, to the 2022 edition of Governors Ball go on sale today (1/27) at 12 PM.

The festival is back at NYC's Citi Field on Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12 for 2022, and the lineup includes Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, Migos, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger, Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Ashnikko, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), Benee, Dehd, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, and more. See it in full below.