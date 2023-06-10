Governors Ball 2023 day 1 pics (Lizzo, Ice Spice, Little Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, HAIM, more)

Governors Ball began its 2023 edition in its new location, Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park, on Friday (6/9). It's the festival's fourth NYC location, having previously been staged on Governors Island (2011), Randall's Island Park (2012-2019), and in the Citi Field parking lot (2021-2022). The park, a location organizers have had their eyes on for a while, brings the fest back to grassy fields, a welcome change after two years on asphalt. This year's three stages were laid out over what felt like quite an expansive amount of land, with food trucks and brand activations stationed in between. There were also fuzzy magenta tree trunks, a tattooed Statue of Liberty installation, and floral towers to backdrop attendees' selfies.

Lizzo headlined Friday at Governors Ball, and the lineup also included Lil Uzi Vert (who brought out Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson), Kim Petras, Metro Boomin (who played through a downpour and some hail), Ice Spice (who had one of the day's biggest crowds, and who brought out Sexyy Red -- but not PinkPantheress, despite playing "Boy's a liar Pt. 2." PinkPantheress performs on Sunday), HAIM, Remi Wolf, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, 070 Shake, Eladio Carrion, Saba, Maxo Kream, KayCyy, and more. See pictures from the day by Toby Tenenbaum and Amanda Hatfield below.