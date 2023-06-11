Governors Ball 2023 day 2 pics (ODESZA, Lil Baby, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Rina Sawayama, more)

After kicking off on Friday at its new location, Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, Governors Ball continued its 2023 edition on Saturday (6/10). ODESZA headlined, putting on one of their audio-visual spectaculars, complete with pyro, fireworks, and lasers. Across the park, Lil Baby closed out the GoPuff Stage as the sun went down.

Syd had the crowd grooving (and chilling in the grass) earlier in the afternoon, and the smooth vibes continued with sets from Amber Mark and Koffee, who was a highlight of the day, and who had her Gifted tourmate GENRUS do a few songs before she came out. (Snail Mail's set unfortunately conflicted with Koffee's, so I only caught one of her songs). Rina Sawayama delivered a choreographed, high drama set on the main stage next, and as golden hour approached, Kenny Beats threw a party, with the stage behind him (and field before him) full of dancing fans as he broke out classics old and new.

Check out pictures from day two of GovBall by Amanda Hatfield and Toby Tenenbaum below.

Governors Ball wraps up today (6/11) with sets from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, girl in red, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Ari Lennox, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, black midi, Phony Ppl, and more. Find set times HERE, and stay tuned for our coverage.