Governors Ball 2023 day 3 pics (Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Pusha T, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, more)

Governors Ball wrapped up its 2023 edition, its first in new location Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, on Sunday (6/11). It was easily the most crowded of the three days, but the expansive park never became clogged with people or hard to navigate. It was also the hottest of the three days, but black midi still had an early afternoon crowd jumping when I arrived for their set. Over on the main stage, PinkPantheress kept the crowd grooving to her bubbly bedroom pop, and her set marked the second time during the festival that "Boys a liar Pt 2" was performed. (Ice Spice also played it during her Friday set; too bad they didn't do it together!)

Kendrick Lamar closed out Sunday with an unopposed headlining set (read our review), and his wasn't the only great rap set steeped in hip hop tradition; Pusha T's set hit a similar spot just a few hours earlier. Right before Kendrick's main stage set, the GoPuff stage hosted Lil Nas X, who--despite some technical difficulties and a mid-set intermission--put on quite the spectacle with dancers, huge stage props, and multiple costume changes, and he had the crowd singing along to his many fan-faves. Sunday also featured girl in red, Ari Lennox, Sabrina Claudio, Sofi Tukker, Central Cee, and more. See pictures by Amanda Hatfield and Toby Tenenbaum below.

Check out pictures from Friday HERE and Saturday HERE.