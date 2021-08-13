Governors Ball adds Kehlani and BJ the Chicago Kid to 2021 lineup

After removing DaBaby from its lineup, NYC's Governors Ball has added two new artists: Kehlani on Friday (9/24) and BJ the Chicago Kid on Sunday (9/26).

They join Friday headliner Billie Eilish, Satuday headliners A$AP Rocky and J Balvin, and Sunday headliner Post Malone, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek, and more.

3-day passes and Saturday tickets are sold out, but tickets for Friday and Sunday are still on sale.