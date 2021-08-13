Governors Ball adds Kehlani and BJ the Chicago Kid to 2021 lineup

Kehlani at FYF 2017, photo by Elli Papayanopoulos

After removing DaBaby from its lineup, NYC's Governors Ball has added two new artists: Kehlani on Friday (9/24) and BJ the Chicago Kid on Sunday (9/26).

They join Friday headliner Billie Eilish, Satuday headliners A$AP Rocky and J Balvin, and Sunday headliner Post Malone, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek, and more.

3-day passes and Saturday tickets are sold out, but tickets for Friday and Sunday are still on sale.

