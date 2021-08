Governors Ball announces 2021 After Dark shows (Freddie Gibbs, EarthGang, more)

Governors Ball returns this fall, on September 24-26 at Citi Field, and they've now announced the lineup of late night festival-week "After Dark" shows with artists on the festival lineup. It includes Freddie Gibbs at Schimanski and Bartees Strange at Mercury Lounge on Thursday, September 23; EarthGang at Schimanski and Amaarae at SOB's, on Friday, September 24; MUNA at Bowery Ballroom on Saturday, September 25; and Smino at Schimanski on Sunday, September 26.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 8/19 at 10 AM, with a Citi cardholder presale starting Tuesday, 8/17 at 10 AM. See the full lineup below.

GovBall recently added Kehlani and BJ The Chicago Kid to the festival lineup, and limited amounts of single day tickets are on sale now.

See pictures from Freddie Gibbs' recent Lollapalooza set below.

Governors Ball After Dark Lineup

Thursday, September 23

Freddie Gibbs @ Schimanski

Bartees Strange @ Mercury Lounge (early show)

Bankrol Hayden @ Mercury Lounge (late show)

Loony @ Baby's All Right

Friday, September 24

EarthGang @ Schimanski

Amaarae @ SOB's

Breland @ Mercury Lounge

Vice Nights @ Broken Shaker

Saturday, September 25

The Brothers Macklovitch @ Schimanski

MUNA @ Bowery Ballroom

Grooves: An Official Governors Ball After Dark Dance Party @ Mercury Lounge

SuperReal: An Immersive Bucket Listers DJ Experience @ Cipriani 25 Broadway

Late Night Gaming @ OS NYC

Vice Nights @ Broken Shaker

Sunday, September 26

Smino @ Schimanski

Vice Nights @ Broken Shaker

Monday, September 27

Chiiild @ Mercury Lounge

--

FREDDIE GIBBS AT LOLLAPALOOZA 2021: