Governors Ball announces 2022 “After Dark” shows

Governors Ball returns for its 2022 edition on Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field's parking lot in Queens, and they've now announced the "After Dark" lineup of late-night shows from artists who are performing. It includes Soccer Mommy (Bowery Ballroom on June 10), beabadoobee (Warsaw on June 9), Tove Lo (Irving Plaza on June 9), a Kaytranada DJ set (Elsewhere on June 11), and more. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET, with a Citibank Cardmember presale happening now.

Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole are headlining Governors Ball this year, and the lineup also features Migos, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger and more on Friday; Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Ashnikko, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), Benee, Dehd and more on Saturday; and Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.

Governors Ball After Dark 2022 Lineup

Thursday June 9

Tove Lo at Irving Plaza

beabadoobee at Warsaw

Ultra Q at Mercury Lounge

Friday June 10

Benee at Irving Plaza

Soccer Mommy at Bowery Ballroom

Saturday June 11

Kaytranda (DJ Set) at Elsewhere

The Teskey Brothers at Irving Plaza

Surf Curse at Bowery Ballroom

Plastic Picnic at Mercury Lounge

Ping Pong Dance Party w/ Bucket Listers at Spin

Gov Ball Hall of Fame w/ Bucket Listers at Fotografiska

Monday June 13

almost monday at Mercury Lounge