Governors Ball announces 2022 “After Dark” shows
Governors Ball returns for its 2022 edition on Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12 at Citi Field's parking lot in Queens, and they've now announced the "After Dark" lineup of late-night shows from artists who are performing. It includes Soccer Mommy (Bowery Ballroom on June 10), beabadoobee (Warsaw on June 9), Tove Lo (Irving Plaza on June 9), a Kaytranada DJ set (Elsewhere on June 11), and more. See the lineup in full below.
Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM ET, with a Citibank Cardmember presale happening now.
Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole are headlining Governors Ball this year, and the lineup also features Migos, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blu DeTiger and more on Friday; Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Ashnikko, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), Benee, Dehd and more on Saturday; and Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.
Governors Ball After Dark 2022 Lineup
Thursday June 9
Tove Lo at Irving Plaza
beabadoobee at Warsaw
Ultra Q at Mercury Lounge
Friday June 10
Benee at Irving Plaza
Soccer Mommy at Bowery Ballroom
Saturday June 11
Kaytranda (DJ Set) at Elsewhere
The Teskey Brothers at Irving Plaza
Surf Curse at Bowery Ballroom
Plastic Picnic at Mercury Lounge
Ping Pong Dance Party w/ Bucket Listers at Spin
Gov Ball Hall of Fame w/ Bucket Listers at Fotografiska
Monday June 13
almost monday at Mercury Lounge