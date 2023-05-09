Governors Ball announces 2023 After Dark lineup

Governors Ball returns for its 2023 edition on June 9-11 at a new location, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and the lineup of post-fest "After Dark" shows have been announced. black midi, Saba, Metro Boomin, Sofi Tukker, Phony Ppl, and Haiku Hands are among the artists headlining late-night shows after the festival ends each night, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM ET, with a Citibank presale happening now. See the full schedule below.

Remi Wolf was just added to the Governors Ball lineup, replacing Omar Apollo, and tickets for that are on sale now as well. The set times are currently live in the app - download that here, and stay tuned for a general announcement.

Governors Ball After Dark 2023 loading...

GOVERNORS BALL 2023 AFTER DARK LINEUP

June 8 Saba SOB's

June 9 Metro Boomin Schimanski

June 9 Sofi Tukker Marquee

June 9 black midi Irving Plaza

June 9 Evan Giia Lost in Paradise

June 9 KayCyy w/ special guests Bowery Ballroom

June 9 Solid Disco w/ Sophia Eris Summer Club Penthouse

June 10 Phony Ppl Irving Plaza

June 10 Haiku Hands Drop

June 11 Flipturn w/ Early Eyes Mercury Lounge