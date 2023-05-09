Governors Ball announces 2023 After Dark lineup
Governors Ball returns for its 2023 edition on June 9-11 at a new location, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and the lineup of post-fest "After Dark" shows have been announced. black midi, Saba, Metro Boomin, Sofi Tukker, Phony Ppl, and Haiku Hands are among the artists headlining late-night shows after the festival ends each night, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM ET, with a Citibank presale happening now. See the full schedule below.
Remi Wolf was just added to the Governors Ball lineup, replacing Omar Apollo, and tickets for that are on sale now as well. The set times are currently live in the app - download that here, and stay tuned for a general announcement.
GOVERNORS BALL 2023 AFTER DARK LINEUP
June 8 Saba SOB's
June 9 Metro Boomin Schimanski
June 9 Sofi Tukker Marquee
June 9 black midi Irving Plaza
June 9 Evan Giia Lost in Paradise
June 9 KayCyy w/ special guests Bowery Ballroom
June 9 Solid Disco w/ Sophia Eris Summer Club Penthouse
June 10 Phony Ppl Irving Plaza
June 10 Haiku Hands Drop
June 11 Flipturn w/ Early Eyes Mercury Lounge