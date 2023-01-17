Governors Ball announces 2023 lineup w/ Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, ODESZA, more + new location

Governors Ball has announced its 2023 edition, happening June 9-10. After holding its last two editions, 2021 and 2022, in Citi Field's parking lot, it's moving to a new location for 2023, Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Promoters Founders Entertainment have had their eye on the park as a possible festival site for a while, making bids to hold events there in previous years. "Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City," Founders co-founder and partner Tom Russell said in a statement. "Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support."

Headliners for 2023 are Lizzo (on Friday), ODESZA (on Saturday), and Kendrick Lamar (on Sunday), and the lineup also features Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream and more on Friday; Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, and more on Saturday; and Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Early access tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 19 at 10 AM, with a Citi presale running January 17 at 10 AM to January 19 at 11:59 AM.

GOVERNORS BALL: 2023 LINEUP

Friday, June 9th:

Lizzo

Lil Uzi Vert

HAIM

Diplo

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Eladio Carrión

Joey Bada$$

Davido

070 Shake

Tai Verdes

Saba

Alexander 23

PJ Morton

MICHELLE

Maxo Kream

KayCyy

Matt Maltese

Awfbeat

School of Rock Queens

PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10th:

ODESZA

Lil Baby

aespa

Rina Sawayama

Lauv

Oliver Tree

Finneas

Kenny Beats

Koffee

Snail Mail

Amber Mark

Syd

Suki Waterhouse

KennyHoopla

Lovejoy

EVAN GIIA

Sarah Kinsley

Flipturn

The Amazons

Zolita

Sunday, June 11th:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Nas X

Giveon

Sofi Tukker

Pusha T

girl in red

Central Cee

Tems

PinkPantheress

Black Midi

Sabrina Claudio

LÉON

Phony Ppl

Cat Burns

Maude Latour

Coast Contra

Charlie Burg

Ella Jane

Haiku Hands

School of Rock Brooklyn