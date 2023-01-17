Governors Ball announces 2023 lineup w/ Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, ODESZA, more + new location
Governors Ball has announced its 2023 edition, happening June 9-10. After holding its last two editions, 2021 and 2022, in Citi Field's parking lot, it's moving to a new location for 2023, Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Promoters Founders Entertainment have had their eye on the park as a possible festival site for a while, making bids to hold events there in previous years. "Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City," Founders co-founder and partner Tom Russell said in a statement. "Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support."
Headliners for 2023 are Lizzo (on Friday), ODESZA (on Saturday), and Kendrick Lamar (on Sunday), and the lineup also features Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream and more on Friday; Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, and more on Saturday; and Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands and more on Sunday. See it in full below.
Early access tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 19 at 10 AM, with a Citi presale running January 17 at 10 AM to January 19 at 11:59 AM.
GOVERNORS BALL: 2023 LINEUP
Friday, June 9th:
Lizzo
Lil Uzi Vert
HAIM
Diplo
Omar Apollo
Kim Petras
Eladio Carrión
Joey Bada$$
Davido
070 Shake
Tai Verdes
Saba
Alexander 23
PJ Morton
MICHELLE
Maxo Kream
KayCyy
Matt Maltese
Awfbeat
School of Rock Queens
PhatJazz
Saturday, June 10th:
ODESZA
Lil Baby
aespa
Rina Sawayama
Lauv
Oliver Tree
Finneas
Kenny Beats
Koffee
Snail Mail
Amber Mark
Syd
Suki Waterhouse
KennyHoopla
Lovejoy
EVAN GIIA
Sarah Kinsley
Flipturn
The Amazons
Zolita
Sunday, June 11th:
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Nas X
Giveon
Sofi Tukker
Pusha T
girl in red
Central Cee
Tems
PinkPantheress
Black Midi
Sabrina Claudio
LÉON
Phony Ppl
Cat Burns
Maude Latour
Coast Contra
Charlie Burg
Ella Jane
Haiku Hands
School of Rock Brooklyn