Governors Ball announces fall 2021 dates

Like just about every other festival, NYC's Governors Ball was forced to cancel their 2020 edition, scheduled for June 5-7, because of the coronavirus pandemic. As promised, however, they are pushing ahead into 2021, and have now announced new dates for this year. They happen a few months later than usual; instead of June, the festival's 2021 edition is scheduled for September 24-26, 2021.

"Rest assured," they write, "we are working closely with the city and state authorities to ensure a safe experience for all. For more info on rolling over your 2020 tickets or requesting a refund, head to http://govball.com."

The timeline puts GovBall in line with the predictions of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who thinks that concerts and other live events could return mostly as normal by fall if enough people get vaccines. You may still have to wear a mask, though.

GovBall's cancelled 2020 lineup was scheduled to include Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Foals, Khruangbin, Danny Brown, Snail Mail, Cuco, Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem, Frankie Cosmos, Maxo Kream, Vampire Weekend, Flume, Portugal. The Man, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Steve Lacy, EarthGang, Pinegrove, PUP, Slowthai, Jay Som, Missy Elliott, Solange, H.E.R., YBN Cordae, Girl Talk, Dave, Charly Bliss, Princess Nokia, Fontaines D.C., Black Midi, and more. Stay tuned for a new 2021 lineup.

