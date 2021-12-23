Governors Ball dropping clues for 2022 lineup

NYC festival Governors Ball made the move from Randall's Island Park to the Citi Field parking lot for its September 2021 edition, and that's where it will remain for 2022, when it returns to its usual time of year, on June 10-12, 2022. The lineup is still to be announced, but as usual they've begun to drop clues about what acts are playing. See the clues so far below. The first, featuring a bird wearing headphones and eating Cheetos, has some people thinking Clairo, while the second, of calendar pages from October 1-9, is making many people think of Tove Lo. What are your guesses?

UPDATE: The third clue, a blue Grinch, has arrived now, too; is it Tyler the Creator?

See pictures from Governors Ball 2021 below.