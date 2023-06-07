Governors Ball “closely monitoring” air quality, currently still happening as planned

NYC music festival Governors Ball is scheduled to hold its 2023 edition on June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and as the NYC area is hit with air quality warnings from Canadian wildfires, the festival has issued a statement that they plan to go forward with the event on Friday. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative for the festival said, "We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials. As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!"

NBC News reports that the worst of the smoke is expected in NYC from 3PM-9PM today (6/7), and will persist on Thursday (6/8). An Air Quality Health Advisory is currently in effect for all five boroughs and much of the surrounding area until 11:59 PM, and NYC air is currently rated among the world's worst.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival cancelled their opening night, scheduled for tonight in Prospect Park with Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, and The Harlem Gospel Travelers, amid the smokey, unhealthy conditions.