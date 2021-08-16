Governors Ball requiring vaccines or negative COVID tests for 2021

In addition to announcing their 2021 AfterDark shows, today Governors Ball has also announced an updated COVID policy. While NYC's new vaccine requirement for many indoor spaces doesn't apply to them, as an outdoor festival, they'll still be requiring that ticketholders show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID, or present a negative COVID test from within 72 hours of each day.

"Safety is always our number one priority," a statement from the festival reads. "As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of each day you attend the event. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit http://vaccinefinder.org."

GovBall recently added Kehlani and BJ the Chicago Kid to their 2021 lineup, which runs from September 24-26 at Citi Field. Limited single day tickets are on sale now, and you can see the updated lineup below.