Governors Ball returns this fall, moving to Citi Field (2021 lineup announced)
After sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic, NYC's Governors Ball will return this year but in a little different form. Unlike previous years, where it happened in early June at Randall's Island, this year it will be in the fall, September 24-26 and at Citi Field parking lot. 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the festival and they've announced the lineup, too:
On Friday (9/24) features headliner Billie Eilish, plus DaBaby, Rufus Du Sol, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange and more.
On Saturday (9/25) it's headliners A$AP Rocky and J Balvin, plus Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Bleachers, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Track & Dave 1), Nation of Language and more.
Sunday (9/26) is headlined by Post Malone and also features sets from 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Smino, Princess Nokia, 100 Gecs, Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound) and more.
Governors Ball says that the Citi Field location is modeled on the 360° layout featured at The Meadows fest (which was also produced by Founders Entertainment). The fest also will be "carpeting the venue with high grade astroturf as well as adding other amenities to add to the comfort for music fans at the venue," as well as following "all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event" for COVID safety.
Tickets are on Citi presale now and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 6 at noon EDT.
Check out the full lineup, day-by-day, below.
GOVERNORS BALL - 2021 LINEUP
FRIDAY 9/24
Billie Eilish
DaBaby
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Leon Bridges
Portugal. The Man
24kGoldn
Future Islands
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
EarthGang
Tate McRae
Sasha Sloan
Orville Peck
ODIE
Bartees Strange
99 Neighbors
RMR
Bankrol Hayden
LAUNDRY DAY
LOONY
Nasty Cherry
SATURDAY 9/25
A$AP Rocky
J Balvin
Megan Thee Stallion
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
King Princess
Aminé
Big Thief
Cordae
Bleachers
A R I Z O N A
Charlotte Lawrence
The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)
MUNA
BRELAND
Chiiild
MIKE
Oliver Malcolm
Nation of Language
Sarah Barrios
SUNDAY 9/26
Post Malone
21 Savage
Ellie Goulding
YoungThug
BurnaBoy
Carly Rae Jepsen
Jamie xx
Dominic Fike
Smino
Duck Sauce
Princess Nokia
KOTA The Friend
UMI
100 Gecs
Yeek
Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)
Amaarae
RIZ LA VIE
TeaMarrr
maz