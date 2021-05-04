Governors Ball returns this fall, moving to Citi Field (2021 lineup announced)

After sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic, NYC's Governors Ball will return this year but in a little different form. Unlike previous years, where it happened in early June at Randall's Island, this year it will be in the fall, September 24-26 and at Citi Field parking lot. 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the festival and they've announced the lineup, too:

On Friday (9/24) features headliner Billie Eilish, plus DaBaby, Rufus Du Sol, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange and more.

On Saturday (9/25) it's headliners A$AP Rocky and J Balvin, plus Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Bleachers, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Track & Dave 1), Nation of Language and more.

Sunday (9/26) is headlined by Post Malone and also features sets from 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Smino, Princess Nokia, 100 Gecs, Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound) and more.

Governors Ball says that the Citi Field location is modeled on the 360° layout featured at The Meadows fest (which was also produced by Founders Entertainment). The fest also will be "carpeting the venue with high grade astroturf as well as adding other amenities to add to the comfort for music fans at the venue," as well as following "all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event" for COVID safety.

Tickets are on Citi presale now and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 6 at noon EDT.

Check out the full lineup, day-by-day, below.

GOVERNORS BALL - 2021 LINEUP

FRIDAY 9/24

Billie Eilish

DaBaby

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Leon Bridges

Portugal. The Man

24kGoldn

Future Islands

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

EarthGang

Tate McRae

Sasha Sloan

Orville Peck

ODIE

Bartees Strange

99 Neighbors

RMR

Bankrol Hayden

LAUNDRY DAY

LOONY

Nasty Cherry

SATURDAY 9/25

A$AP Rocky

J Balvin

Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

King Princess

Aminé

Big Thief

Cordae

Bleachers

A R I Z O N A

Charlotte Lawrence

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)

MUNA

BRELAND

Chiiild

MIKE

Oliver Malcolm

Nation of Language

Sarah Barrios

SUNDAY 9/26

Post Malone

21 Savage

Ellie Goulding

YoungThug

BurnaBoy

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jamie xx

Dominic Fike

Smino

Duck Sauce

Princess Nokia

KOTA The Friend

UMI

100 Gecs

Yeek

Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)

Amaarae

RIZ LA VIE

TeaMarrr

maz