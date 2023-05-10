Governors Ball reveals 2023 set times

The 2023 edition of Governors Ball happens at its new location, Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 9-11, and the weekend's set times have been revealed. See them in full below.

There are three stages at GovBall this year, and some set time conflicts to contend with. Those include Lizzo vs Lil Uzi Vert and HAIM vs Ice Spice on Friday; ODESZA vs Lil Baby and Snail Mail vs. Koffee on Saturday; and Lil Nas X vs. Girl in Red and Sofi Tukker vs. Pusha T on Sunday.

Governors Ball tickets are on sale now, and tickets to the just-announced "After Dark" shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM ET.

