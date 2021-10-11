Gov’t Mule announce 2021 New Year’s shows in NYC & Philly

Gov't Mule, led by Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers Band, multiple Grateful Dead offshoots, more) have announced the return of their annual run of New Year's shows. They'll close out 2021 with three dates, Philadelphia on December 29 at The Met Philly, and NYC on December 30 at 31 at Beacon Theatre, including a special "Black ’n’ Blue New Year’s Show" on the 31st. Tickets to all three shows go on sale Friday 10/15 at 12 PM ET, with various presales starting Thursday 10/14 at 10 AM ET.

The New Year's shows follow Gov't Mule's fall tour dates, which include stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more; some are part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival. They also have a Jamaican concert vacation, Island Exodus, coming up in January of 2022 with Dawes, The War and Treaty, and more. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Gov't Mule's "first-ever blues album," Heavy Load Blues, is out on November 12 via Fantasy Records, and you can stream lead single "Heavy Load" below.

GOV'T MULE: 2021-2022 TOUR

October 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

October 20 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theater

October 22 – Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival

October 23 – Mountainview, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater #

October 24 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

January 16-20 – Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 12