Gov’t Mule announce 2021 New Year’s shows in NYC & Philly
Gov't Mule, led by Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers Band, multiple Grateful Dead offshoots, more) have announced the return of their annual run of New Year's shows. They'll close out 2021 with three dates, Philadelphia on December 29 at The Met Philly, and NYC on December 30 at 31 at Beacon Theatre, including a special "Black ’n’ Blue New Year’s Show" on the 31st. Tickets to all three shows go on sale Friday 10/15 at 12 PM ET, with various presales starting Thursday 10/14 at 10 AM ET.
The New Year's shows follow Gov't Mule's fall tour dates, which include stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more; some are part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival. They also have a Jamaican concert vacation, Island Exodus, coming up in January of 2022 with Dawes, The War and Treaty, and more. See all of their upcoming dates below.
Gov't Mule's "first-ever blues album," Heavy Load Blues, is out on November 12 via Fantasy Records, and you can stream lead single "Heavy Load" below.
GOV'T MULE: 2021-2022 TOUR
October 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
October 20 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theater
October 22 – Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival
October 23 – Mountainview, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater #
October 24 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
January 16-20 – Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 12