Gov’t Mule doing ‘Dark Side Of The Mule’ tour with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, rescheduled NYE shows

Gov't Mule are reviving their Pink Floyd tribute show Dark Side Of The Mule on an amphitheater tour this summer. They'll be joined on the road by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. The tour marks the last performances of Dark Side Of The Mule, which started in 2008. "This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance,” says guitarist and frontman Warren Haynes. “Since then, Dark Side of the Mule has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!” Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 10, at 10am, with Citi presale starting tomorrow (3/7).

The Dark Side Of The Mule tour hits the NYC-area on August 19 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and Gov't Mule are also doing a Dark Side set at Long Island's Great South Bay Music Festival on July 23 (the day after Phil Lesh plays). Also, after being forced to cancel their New Year's Eve shows this past December, they've rescheduled them for this year on December 29 at The Met in Philly and December 30 and 31 at Beacon Theatre in NYC.

GOV'T MULE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 6 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~

May 7 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

May 11 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 16 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 18 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

May 19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

May 20 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *#

July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 9 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

August 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

* Dark Side of the Mule dates

^ with special guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

~ festival appearance

# non-Live Nation date