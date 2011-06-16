grab a new Prurient track (MP3), get the cassette on Friday

by BBG

DOWNLOAD: Prurient - "A Meal Can Be Made" (MP3)

Prurient (AKA Dom of Cold Cave, Ash Pool, etc) is welcoming his new LP Bermuda Drain via Hydra Head who will put out the CD/LP/digital on 7/19. The cassette version however will be available at the cassette release party which is the Prurient show happening at Public Assembly on Friday night with Iceage, AnasaNude Beachi, Cult of Youth, Lost Tribe, Pop. 1280, Yellow Tears, The Men and Wes Eisold of Cold Cave (DJ set). Tickets are sold-out, but you can try your luck with a Northside badge.

If you don't make it to the Stereogum/Sacred Bones showcase at Public Assembly, Stereogum reports that "the cassette will be available the next day (6/18) at Fernow's Hospital Productions record shop (East Coast) and Hydra Head's Vacation Vinyl (West Coast)" though 7/6 is the cassette version's official release date.

Check out the lead track "A Meal Can Be Made" available for free download above. Full tracklist is listed below.

Cold Cave played NYC during Internet Week and will come back to NYC twice while touring in the coming weeks, at Knitting Factory on July 12th with Cult of Youth (tickets) and Bowery Ballroom on 8/6 with Austra (tickets).



--

Bermuda Drain tracklist:

01 "Many Jewels Surround The Crown"

02 "A Meal Can Be Made"

03 "Bermuda Drain"

04 "Watch Silently"

05 "Palm Tree Corpse"

06 "There Are Still Secrets"

07 "Let's Make A Slave"

08 "Myth Of Sex"

09 "Sugar Cane Chapel"