Grace Cummings announces NYC show, touring with Ezra Furman

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter and producer Grace Cummings made her US live debut at SXSW last week, and she's going on her first tour of the US, with dates supporting Ezra Furman in May and June. Ahead of those, she's announced an NYC headlining show, happening on June 3 at The Sultan Room. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at noon.

Grace released her sophomore LP Storm Queen in January, and you can stream that below, and watch a live video for "Heaven," which shows the power of her raw, smokey vocals.

GRACE CUMMINGS: 2022 TOUR

5/19/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom*

5/21/22 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall*

5/23/22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

5/24/22 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre*

5/25/22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

5/26/22 - Garden City, ID - Visual Arts Collective*

5/28/22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre*

5/30/22 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp*

5/31/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

6/01/22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

6/03/22 - New York, NY - The Sultan Room

* - w/ Ezra Furman