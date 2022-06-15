Grace Ives announces first headlining tour, shares “On The Ground” video

Brooklyn-based musician and songwriter Grace Ives' new album Janky Star came out this past Friday via True Panther/Harvest. It's full of offbeat pop gems, including singles "Angel of Business" and "Lullaby," and you can stream it below.

Grace has announced her first-ever headlining tour supporting the album, happening this fall. It begins in Brooklyn and runs through September in North America, with European and UK shows to follow in November. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Zone One on September 8, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time. Ahead of the tour, she has another NYC date, a release show for Janky Star, at 120 E Broadway on Thursday (6/16).

Grace also has a new video for Janky Star track "On The Ground," directed by Sara Magenheimer. "Grace was one of my students who eventually became my assistant and friend,” Sara says. “I have been rooting for her for years, so in a way this video is a love letter to her, a way of showing how much I see in her and how truly incredible I believe she is. This video is also a celebration of music videos as an art form. I referenced Warhol’s work for MTV and Deee-Lite’s videos to honor the way in which this humble form has acted as a Trojan Horse, bringing experimental moving image art into homes across the world. I love the punk vibe of this medium and this video embraces its young wild history.” Watch it below.

--

GRACE IVES: 2022 TOUR

Thu. June 16 - New York City, NY @ 120 E. Broadway

Thu. Sept. 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

Fri. Sept. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sat. Sept. 10 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Mon. Sept. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Wed. Sept. 14 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Fri. Sept. 16 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

Tue. Sept. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

Wed. Sept. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Fri. Sept. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Sat. Sept. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Sun. Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Mon. Nov. 14 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Wed. Nov. 16 - London, UK @ The Lower Third

Fri. Nov. 18 - TBA, ES @ TBA

Sat. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR @ TBA

Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Introducing at The Reed

Fri. Nov. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso