Graf Orlock announce final release, ‘End Credits,’ playing shows (stream a track)

20 years after forming, Anaheim's grindy, movie-themed hardcore weirdos Graf Orlock have now announced what they're saying is their final release, End Credits, due June 23 via their own Vitriol Records (pre-order). The album recorded live to tape, mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley, and the band says:

This record specifically focuses on the apocalypse. Given it will be the last release, it looks like a script that has caught on fire. Songs/films covered in this are Snowpiercer, Children Of Men, Mad Max, Dredd, and Waterworld. Although there seems like a proliferation of post-apocalypse or dystopian films in light of the last couple of years, all of these songs/films/lyrics predate COVID. On top of that, in the style of how the songs/lyrics are put together, typical Jason and Kyle are representing different characters in any given script, transferred into song lyrics.

The first single is opening track "Mega City Blues," which finds Graf Orlock sounding as punishing and uncompromising as ever. It makes its premiere below.

The band also have three shows coming up: LA's Slipper Clutch on July 22, Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on September 16, and Anaheim's Chain Reaction on December 16.

Tracklist

Mega City Blues

Dead Out of the Sun

Those Bastards in the Front Sections

Unloading an Unwanted Passenger

In the Court of the Crimson King

