Graf Orlock announce final release, ‘End Credits,’ playing shows (stream a track)
20 years after forming, Anaheim's grindy, movie-themed hardcore weirdos Graf Orlock have now announced what they're saying is their final release, End Credits, due June 23 via their own Vitriol Records (pre-order). The album recorded live to tape, mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley, and the band says:
This record specifically focuses on the apocalypse. Given it will be the last release, it looks like a script that has caught on fire. Songs/films covered in this are Snowpiercer, Children Of Men, Mad Max, Dredd, and Waterworld. Although there seems like a proliferation of post-apocalypse or dystopian films in light of the last couple of years, all of these songs/films/lyrics predate COVID. On top of that, in the style of how the songs/lyrics are put together, typical Jason and Kyle are representing different characters in any given script, transferred into song lyrics.
The first single is opening track "Mega City Blues," which finds Graf Orlock sounding as punishing and uncompromising as ever. It makes its premiere below.
The band also have three shows coming up: LA's Slipper Clutch on July 22, Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on September 16, and Anaheim's Chain Reaction on December 16.
-
Tracklist
Mega City Blues
Dead Out of the Sun
Those Bastards in the Front Sections
Unloading an Unwanted Passenger
In the Court of the Crimson King
Graf Orlock -- 2023 Tour Dates
July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Slipper Clutch
Sept 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
Dec 16 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction