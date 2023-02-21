Graham Nash announces first album in 7 years, ‘Now,’ shares “Right Now”

Graham Nash has announced his first album in seven years, Now, due May 19 via BMG (pre-order). The album was produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, and Nash says, "I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that's something to say." You can hear lead single "Right Now" below.

Graham Nash also has tons of tour dates coming up, including a three-night run at NYC's City Winery on May 14, 16, and 17. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Right Now

2. A Better Life

3. Golden Idol

4. Stars And Stripes

5. Love Of Mine

6. Theme From Pastorale

7. In A Dream

8. Stand Up

9. Feels Like Home

10. Buddy’s Back

11. Follow Your Heart

12. I Watched It All Come Down

13. When It Comes To You

Graham Nash -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 12—Colonial Theatre—Phoenixville, PA

April 13—Colonial Theatre—Phoenixville, PA

April 15—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 16—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 18—The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 19— The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 21—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 22—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 23—The Palladium—Carmel, IN

April 25—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 26—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 28—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 29—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 30—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

May 2—The Dakota—Minneapolis, MN

May 4—The Dakota—Minneapolis, MN

May 5—The Dakota—Minneapolis, MN

May 7—Southern Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 8—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

May 10—Bethel Woods Event Gallery—Bethel Woods, NY

May 11—Cabot Theater—Beverly, MA

May 13—The Music Hall—Portsmouth, NH

May 14—City Winery—New York, NY

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 7—The Panida—Sandpoint, ID

July 8—Pantages Theater—Tacoma, WA

July 11—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 13—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 15—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

July 16—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA