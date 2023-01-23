Graham Nash, Natalie Merchant & more added to Paul McCartney tribute show at Carnegie Hall

Paul McCartney will be honored at Michael Dorf's annual "The Music Of..." benefit concert, which makes its return this year on March 15 at Carnegie Hall. The initial lineup of performers was announced in December, and they've now made some additions to it, adding Natalie Merchant, Bruce Hornsby, Graham Nash, Sammy Rae, and Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart. They join Lyle Lovett, Lake Street Dive, Glen Hansard, Allison Russell, Bettye LaVette, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, The Cactus Blossoms, Shovels & Rope, and musical director Steve Jordan, with more still to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now, including general admission and VIP packages.

Meanwhile, Graham Nash recently paid tribute to his friend and longtime bandmate, the late David Crosby, following the news of Crosby's death at the age of 81.