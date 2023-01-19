Graham Nash pays tribute to David Crosby

Following news of the death of legendary singer/songwriter David Crosby at the age of 81, his longtime collaborator Graham Nash has paid tribute to his friend and bandmate. In a post on Instagram, Nash writes:

It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.

Rest in peace, Crosby.

UPDATE: Other musicians have also paid tribute to Crosby, including Brian Wilson, Jason Isbell, Billy Corgan, and more.