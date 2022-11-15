Graham Nash preps new album, announces “Sixty Years of Songs and Stories” tour

Graham Nash is finishing up work on his new studio album, titled Now, which will be out in spring of 2023. While details on that are still to come, he has announced that he'll celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first single with The Hollies on the "Sixty Years of Songs and Stories" tour in 2023 that includes multi-night runs in Chicago, the DC area, NYC and more.

The NYC shows happen at City Winery on May 14, 16 and 17.

Graham, who appears in new documentary Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill, also has rescheduled West Coast dates happening in June and July. All dates are listed below

GRAHAM NASH - SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR

April 15—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 16—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 18—The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 19— The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 22—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 23—The Palladium—Carmel, IN

April 25—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 26—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 28—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

May 8—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

May 10—Bethel Woods Event Gallery—Bethel Woods, NY

May 14—City Winery—New York, NY

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT