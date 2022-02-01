Graham Nash pulling music from Spotify: “I completely agree with & support my friend, Neil Young”

Other artists have been following Neil Young's lead in pulling his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan's vaccine misinformation, including Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and India.Arie. Now Graham Nash, Neil's former CSNY bandmate, has joined the chorus. "Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young, and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service" Graham writes.

His statement continues:

There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided not only false but dangerous. Likewise there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway pubic opinion. In this case, in a way that could cost people their lives.

It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world.

Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large.