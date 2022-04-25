Graham Nash revisits first 2 solo albums on new double live LP, touring

Graham Nash will release Live Songs For Beginners, Wild Tales on May 7 via Proper. It's a double album featuring recordings from his 2019 tour where he performed his first two classic solo albums, Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales, live with his seven-piece live band.

“I’ve been trying to figure out why Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales [were] so popular and I think it’s that intimacy and that immediacy of my emotions,” says Nash. “We’re supposed to learn from history and it doesn’t appear as if we’re learning much. Songs like ‘Military Madness’…is that not relevant today? The hope that we can change the world, isn’t that still relevant today? I’m very flattered that my music seems to have lasted this long, but I’m also a little upset that we have to keep singing a song like ‘Military Madness’ right up to the present. Enough already!”

You can listen to "Military Madness" from the album below.

Graham is also on tour this summer and fall, including a Brooklyn show at Murmrr at The Opera House on July 14. Tickets are on sale and all dates are listed below.

attachment-graham nash live Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales loading...

GRAHAM NASH: LIVE TRACKLIST

1. Military Madness

2. Better Days

3. Wounded Bird

4. I Used To Be A King

5. Be Yourself

6. Simple Man

7. Man In The Mirror

8. There’s Only One

9. Sleep Song

10. Chicago/We Can Change The World

11. Wild Tales

12. Hey You (Looking At The Moon)

13. Prison Song

14. You’ll Never Be The Same

15. And So It Goes

16. Grave Concern

17. Oh! Camil

18. I Miss You

19. On The Line

20. Another Sleep Song

attachment-graham-nash-murmrr-poster loading...

GRAHAM NASH - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 13 2022 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

JUL 14 2022 Murmrr at The Opera House Brooklyn , NY

JUL 16 2022 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown , NY

JUL 18 2022 The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Old Saybrook, CT

JUL 19 2022 The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Old Saybrook, CT

JUL 22 2022 Bardavon Poughkeepsie , NY

JUL 23 2022 The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Great Barrington, MA

JUL 24 2022 Vinegar Hill Music Theatre Arundel , ME

JUL 28 2022 The Dreamland Theatre Nantucket , MA

JUL 31 2022 The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport , NY

AUG 1 2022 House Theater at Tree House Brewing Company South Deerfield, MA

AUG 2 2022 House Theater at Tree House Brewing Company South Deerfield, MA

AUG 4 2022 Boarding House Park Lowell , MA

AUG 7 2022 The Majestic Theater Gettysburg , PA

AUG 8 2022 Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ

OCT 1 2022 Vashon Center for the Arts Vashon , WA

OCT 2 2022 Vashon Center for the Arts Vashon , WA

OCT 5 2022 Revolution Hall Portland , OR

OCT 11 2022 Freight & Salvage Berkeley , CA

OCT 12 2022 Rio Theatre Santa Cruz , CA

OCT 15 2022 Humphrey's Concerts San Diego , CA

OCT 16 2022 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix , AZ

OCT 18 2022 Fox Theatre Tucson , AZ

OCT 21 2022 Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO

OCT 23 2022 Washington’s Fort Collins , CO

OCT 25 2022 Boulder Theater Boulder , CO