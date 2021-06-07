Graham Williams (Margin Walker, Fun Fun Fun) launches new Texas booking agency Resound

Back in December, we shared the sad news that independent Texas music promoters Margin Walker, who we partnered with for three years of SXSW parties (and were about to again for a fourth year when COVID struck), were shutting down. Margin was founded in 2016 by Austin promoter Graham Williams, to continue what he'd been doing at Transmission Entertainment, where he'd been a driving force, before it was sold to Stratus Properties: booking shows at venues including Mohawk and Barracuda in Austin, and Dada and Ruins in Dallas. Graham, a music industry veteran, had also worked at Emo's for over a decade and founded Fun Fun Fun Fest in 2006; we were hopeful that he hadn't left the business entirely when he called it a day with Margin, and sure enough, we're happy to announce that he's announced a new concert promotion and creative agency, Resound, which will focus on "music booking, marketing, and creative experiences that elevate the community in Central Texas."

"The shutdown of live events left many of us in the business anxious for a return, but it also has us all re-thinking what we do and how we do it," Graham says in a statement. "With Resound, we want to bring back to the scene what we’ve always done best: throwing badass shows and events while expanding our reach and thinking outside of the box to evolve as a business within our community and culture."

Joining Graham at Resound are Rosa Madriz (director of talent buying), Ian Orth (creative director), Chanel Quinones (administrative bookkeeping), Gab Soong (marketing manager), and Zane Ruttenberg (digital advertising administrator), all of whom were also at Margin Walker.

With live music in the process of returning from its COVID shutdown, Resound has announced its initial lineup of shows at venues in Austin and San Antonio, including Mohawk and Paper Tiger. They include Julien Baker, The Mountain Goats, IDLES, Molly Burch, Gary Numan, Levitation Fest, Big Freedia, Dan Deacon, Crumb, Alex G, City Morgue, Beach Bunny, Bikini Kill, Arlo Parks, Circle Jerks, and more. Tickets are on sale on their site, and you can see the lineup of shows so far below.

RESOUND INITIAL LINEUP

Greyson Chance - Friday August 6 The Parish - Austin, TX

Goatwhore - Wednesday August 11 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

The Mountain Goats - Friday August 13 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Small Black - Wednesday August 25 Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

NateWantsToBattle - Thursday August 26 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Narrow Head - Friday August 27 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Jukebox the Ghost - Friday September 10 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Molly Burch - Saturday September 18 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Lucy Dacus - Monday September 20 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Gary Numan: The Intruder Tour - Wednesday September 22 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Blu DeTiger - Friday September 24 Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

TV Girl - Saturday September 25 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Big Freedia x Too Many Zooz - Monday October 4 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Bob Mould Band - Wednesday October 6 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Watsky: PLACEMENT Tour - Wednesday October 6 Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

Too Many Zooz x Big Freedia - Wednesday October 6 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Hellogoodbye - Wednesday October 13 The Parish - Austin, TX

Kyle Kinane - Friday October 15 Paramount Theatre - Austin - Austin, TX

Dan Deacon - Friday October 15 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Kyle Kinane - Saturday October 16 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Middle Kids - Monday October 18 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Arlo Parks - Monday October 18 The Parish - Austin, TX

City Morgue - Monday October 18 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Gus Dapperton - Sunday October 24 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

IDLES - Wednesday October 27 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

CRUMB - Friday October 29 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Julien Baker - Saturday October 30 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

TV Girl - Tuesday November 2 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Chicano Batman - Thursday November 4 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Alex G - Wednesday November 10 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Paul Cauthen - Saturday November 20 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

The Garden - Saturday December 4 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

The Garden - Sunday December 5 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Beach Bunny - Tuesday December 14 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

The Spits - Wednesday December 15 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

All Them Witches - Saturday January 22 Mohawk - Austin, TX

All Them Witches - Sunday January 23 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Current Joys - Sunday January 23 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

glassjaw - Friday March 11 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

glassjaw - Saturday March 12 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Circle Jerks - Friday April 29 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Bikini Kill - Saturday May 7 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX

Bikini Kill - Sunday May 8 Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX