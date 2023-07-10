Grails announce new album, share sweeping single “Sad & Illegal”

Grails are back with Anches En Maat, their first album in six years, which will be out September 22 via Temporary Residence Ltd. Core members Alex Hall and Emil Amos (Om, Holy Sons) made the album in Atlanta with contributions from Jesse Bates, Ilyas Ahmed, and AE Paterra (Zombi, Majeure), as well as string arrangements by Timba Harris (Secret Chiefs 3, Sunn O)))).

Those strings are front-and-center on the album's sweeping opener, "Sad & Illegal," that mixes elements of the '70s and '80s into widescreen cinematic beauty. Listen below.

Grails have European tour dates this fall and those are listed below.

Anches En Maat:

1. Sad & Illegal

2. Viktor's Night Map

3. Sisters of Bilitis

4. Pool of Gems

5. Evening Song

6. Black Rain

7. Anches En Maat

GRAILS - TOUR DATES

Oct 4 Stadwerkstatt, Linz, AT

Oct 5 A38, Budapest, HU

Oct 6 Pink Whale, Bratislava, SK

Oct 7 Kabinet Muz, Brno, CZ

Oct 8 Meet Factory, Prague, CZ

Oct 9 Arena, Vienna, AT

Oct 11 Roadrunners Rock & Motor Club, Berlin, DE

Oct 12 BHF Langendreer, Bochum, DE

Oct 13 Botanique, Brussels, BE

Oct 14 Vera, Groningen, NL

Oct 15 Hafenklang, Hamburg, DE

Oct 16 Vega / Ideal Bar, Copenhagen, DK

Oct 18 Kuudes Linja, Helsinki, FI

Oct 19 Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Tallinn EE

Oct 20 Zemlika Festival, Durbe LV

Oct 21 Sodas2123 Vilnius, LT

Oct 22 VooDoo Warsaw PL