Grammys 2023 Winner List: Beyoncé, Kendrick, Wet Leg, Steve Lacy & more
The 2023 Grammy Awards are happening today (2/5). As always, the majority of the awards were given out during the Premiere Ceremony, which just wrapped up. If you missed it, you can watch the archived stream below. The main awards ceremony begins at 8 PM Eastern and you can watch on CBS or Paramount+. We'll be updating this post live with more announcements of winners and videos of performances. All nominees are listed below. Stay tuned for more!
Beyoncé made history tonight as she has now won more Grammys than anyone else in history. She won Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance. (She has been nominated 88 times, tying her husband Jay-Z for most nominations in Grammy history.) L.A. traffic, though, meant she didn't make it to the ceremony till over an hour into the proceedings. Host Trevor Noah gave her the three she'd won when she and Jay-Z finally made it to their seats, and thankfully was there for her record-breaking win with Best Dance/Electronic Album. She has still yet to win Album of the Year, an award she's been nominated for four times.
Harry Styles won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Lizzo won Record of the Year for "About Damn Time" which she had performed earlier in the ceremony. She dedicated the win to Prince and then thanked Beyoncé for inspiring her. "In the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said, with Beyoncé just a few feet away. "You changed my life... you clearly are the artist of our lives."
Kendrick Lamar, who is also up for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, won Best Rap Album for Mr Morale and The Big Steppers, plus Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. "As artists, we're all entertainers, and we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions, so making this record, this was one of my toughest records to make," Kendrick said in his acceptance speech. "Going back and thinking about where I started with rap and how far it's came, I would like to thank the culture for allowing me to evolve and be able to make a song like 'Mother I Sober.' All we ever wanted was to be able to be the biggest underground artist of all time, and I finally found imperfection with this album."
Future featuring Drake & Tems won Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Dr. Dre was awarded the first ever Global Impact Award which will also now bear his name. In his acceptance speech he noted that this is the 50th anniversary of hip hop: "Where would I be without it? Where would a lot of people in here be without hip hop?" This led into a Questlove-curated all-star tribute to hip hop featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for "Unholy," making Kim Petras the first openly transgender artist to win this award. She thanked the late transgender artist SOPHIE and LGBTQ advocate Madonna for helping to open the doors for her: "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me, who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight, SOPHIE especially, my friend who passed away two years ago who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration SOPHIE, I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music." They performed "Unholy" later in the night.
Wet Leg picked up Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Performance, but lost Best New Artist to Samara Joy.
Brandi Carlile won for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for "Broken Horses," beating out Turnstile and Ozzy Osbourne in both categories, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers and The War On Drugs in the former and IDLES, Beck, The Black Keys, and Bryan Adams in the latter. Brandi also won Best Americana Album and is also up for Album of the Year, and Record of the Year. She performed "Broken Horses" with her band early in in the main ceremony.
Willie Nelson won Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time and Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Billy Joe Shaver's "Live Forever," but lost Best Country Song to Cody Johnson and Best Roots Gospel Album to Tennessee State University.
Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me."
Ozzy Osbourne won Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album, beating out Turnstile, Ghost, Megadeth, and Muse in the former as well as Machine Gun Kelly, Spoon, IDLES, Elvis Costello, and The Black Keys in the latter. Turnstile were officially shut out of all three categories that they were up for.
Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year for "Just Like That," along with Best Americana Performance and Best Americana Song, while Madison Cunningham won Best Folk Album.
This year's In Memoriam tribute had Kacey Musgraves covering Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood covering "Songbird" in tribute to Christine McVie; and Quavo paid tribute to his nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff, with "Without You."
Taylor Swift, who was up for four Grammys including Song of the year, won Best Music Video.
Jack Antonoff won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album.
Viola Davis joined the EGOT club when she won Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.
Bad Bunny, who Won for Best Música Urbana Album and was also up for Album of the Year, opened the main ceremony with a performance of "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa" that had fellow nominees dancing in the aisles.
Watch the archived Premiere Ceremony, including a performance from Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, right here:
2023 GRAMMY AWARDS (WINNERS IN BOLD)
Album of the Year
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Record of the Year
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Song Of The Year
“abcdefu” — GAYLE
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) — Taylor Swift
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Easy On Me" — Adele
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
WINNER: Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best Rock Performance
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow ft. Drake
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled
WINNER: “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug
“WAIT FOR U” — Future ft. Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo — Diplo
ODESZA – The Last Goodbye
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. - Sorry
Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow - Forever
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...
WINNER: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof
Best Bluegrass Album
The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
WINNER: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Eric Gales - Crown
North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins - Spellbound
WINNER: Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Best Music Video
Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Music Film
Adele - Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber - Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía a TikTok Live Performance)
WINNER: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Koffee - Gifted
Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul - Scorcha
Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
WINNER: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
WINNER: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs - Doin’ This
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
WINNER: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
The-Dream
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Fonseca - Viajante
WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk - El Alimento
Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
WINNER: Rosalía - Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis - Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
WINNER: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves - Legendario
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana - Falling
WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live at Apparatus
Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
WINNER: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
Flora Purim - If You Will
Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
Burna Boy - Love, Damini
WINNER: Masa Takumi - Sakura
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
WINNER: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
Grant Geissman - Blooz
Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
WINNER: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Best Instrumental Composition
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman - Main Titles
Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
WINNER: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole - Let It Happen
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Elvis
WINNER: Encanto
Strangers Things Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
WINNER: Germaine Franco - Encanto
Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino: The Batman
Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin - Old World
Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
WINNER: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé - Be Alive
WINNER: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift - Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
WINNER: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Paul Avgerinos - Joy
Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House
Best Recording Package
Fann - Telos
Soporus - Divers
Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
WINNING: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Underoath - Voyeurist
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman - Big Mess
WINNER: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants - Book
Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Orchestral Performance
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
WINNER: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice
Best Choral Performance
WINNER: The Crossing - Born
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet - What Is American
Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgić - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
WINNER: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Best Classical Compendium
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds
WINNER: Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations
WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - When I Pray
Erica Campbell - Positive
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe - So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Best Gospel Album
Doe - Clarity
Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett - All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Anne Wilson - My Jesus
Chris Tomlin - Always
Elevation Worship - Lion
WINNER: Maverick City Music - Breathe
TobyMac - Life After Death
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River - 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots
WINNER: Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk - Adolescence
Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
WINNER: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove - Music Is History
WINNER: Viola Davis - Finding Me
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
WINNER: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View