Grammys moving back to February and Los Angeles for 2023

After two years of having their awards in the spring due to the pandemic (March 2021 and April 2022), the Recording Academy has announced that in 2023 the Grammys will return to February. Specifically, February 5 will be when the Grammys will be given out, and after this year's ceremonies in Las Vegas, they'll return to Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena (aka STAPLES Center).

Grammy nominations will be announced November 15. Music��released between October 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 will be eligible for nomination.

They've also added a few new awards for 2023, including Best Song For Social Change, Video Game Score, Songwriter of the Year, and more.