Grammys postponed due to COVID

The 2021 Grammy Awards were scheduled to happen on January 31 with Trevor Noah as host, but Rolling Stone and Variety report they've now been postponed, due to COVID-19 concerns. A new date for the ceremony hasn't been confirmed, but sources speaking to both publications said that plans were being made for March.

UPDATE: The 2021 Grammys are now scheduled for March 14. Recording Academy chairman and interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. issued a statement about the postponement:

After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our network partner CBS, our host, and artists scheduled to appear, we have made the decision to postpone the 63rd GRAMMY Awards to March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, where hospital services have been overwhelmed, ICUs have reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times. The show will go on and we will unite and heal through music by celebrating excellence and saluting this year’s outstanding nominees.

Previously:

Organizers had planned to hold the January show in a limited capacity, "in and around Downtown Los Angeles," and with only performers and presenters present. However, one in five COVID tests are currently coming back positive in Los Angeles, and area hospitals are inundated with cases.