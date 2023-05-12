Grandaddy announce ‘Sumday’ 20th anniversary box set (listen to “Cassette Demos”)

Grandaddy's 2003 album Sumday, which includes their classic singles "El Caminos in the West," "Now It's On," and "I'm on Standby," turns 20 on May 13, and to celebrate the band have announced Sumday Twunny, a four-LP box set that will be out September 1 via Dangerbird Records. “After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked," says the band's Jason Lytle. "To the journalists we were, ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting."

The box set includes the original album remastered on a double LP set, as well as Sumday: The Cassette Demos, and b-sides / rarities comp Sumday: Excess Baggage. “Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword," Jason says of the box set. "Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I'm just grateful to be alive and kicking… celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form. So be it then. ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ This is what all of that sounds like. I'll take it."

Sumday: The Cassette Demos will also be released as a standalone album on June 30, as well a remastered 2-LP version of the album, and you can stream the whole thing now, along with the original album, below.

--

--

attachment-Grandaddy_SumdayTwunny_3000px loading...

attachment-sumday twunny loading...

SUMDAY TWUNNY:

Sumday

A1. Now It's On

A2. I'm on Standby

A3. The Go in the Go-for-It

B1. The Group Who Couldn't Say

B2. Lost on Yer Merry Way

B3. El Caminos in the West

C1. Yeah Is What We Had

C2. Saddest Vacant Lot in All the World

C3. Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake

D1. O.K. with My Decay

D2. The Warming Sun

D3. The Final Push to the Sum

Sumday: The Cassette Demos

A1. Now it's on (cassette demo)

A2. I'm on standby (cassette demo)

A3. the go in the go for it (cassette demo)

A4. the group who couldn't say (cassette demo)

A5. Lost on yer merry way (cassette demo)

A6. El Caminos in the west (cassette demo)

B1. yeah is what we had (cassette demo)

B2. Passed out in a Datsun (cassette demo)

B3. Stray Dog and the Chocolate Karaoke

B4. ok with my decay (cassette demo)

B5. the warming sun (cassette demo)

B6. The final push to the sum (cassette demo)

Sumday: Excess Baggage

A1. My Little Skateboarding Problem

A2. Now it's On (Recorded for the Colin Murray Show on BBC Radio 1)

A3. Derek Spears

A4. Gettin' Jipped

A5. The Town where I'm Livin Now

A6. Dearest Descrambler

A7. Build a Box

B1. Trouble with a Capital T (muzak version)

B2. Sure it Worked

B3. Running Cable at Shiva's

B4. Emit Anymore

B5. I no how you feel

B6. The Rugged and Splintered Entertainment Center (a gospel hymn)