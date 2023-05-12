Grandaddy announce ‘Sumday’ 20th anniversary box set (listen to “Cassette Demos”)
Grandaddy's 2003 album Sumday, which includes their classic singles "El Caminos in the West," "Now It's On," and "I'm on Standby," turns 20 on May 13, and to celebrate the band have announced Sumday Twunny, a four-LP box set that will be out September 1 via Dangerbird Records. “After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked," says the band's Jason Lytle. "To the journalists we were, ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting."
The box set includes the original album remastered on a double LP set, as well as Sumday: The Cassette Demos, and b-sides / rarities comp Sumday: Excess Baggage. “Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword," Jason says of the box set. "Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I'm just grateful to be alive and kicking… celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form. So be it then. ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ This is what all of that sounds like. I'll take it."
Sumday: The Cassette Demos will also be released as a standalone album on June 30, as well a remastered 2-LP version of the album, and you can stream the whole thing now, along with the original album, below.
--
--
SUMDAY TWUNNY:
Sumday
A1. Now It's On
A2. I'm on Standby
A3. The Go in the Go-for-It
B1. The Group Who Couldn't Say
B2. Lost on Yer Merry Way
B3. El Caminos in the West
C1. Yeah Is What We Had
C2. Saddest Vacant Lot in All the World
C3. Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake
D1. O.K. with My Decay
D2. The Warming Sun
D3. The Final Push to the Sum
Sumday: The Cassette Demos
A1. Now it's on (cassette demo)
A2. I'm on standby (cassette demo)
A3. the go in the go for it (cassette demo)
A4. the group who couldn't say (cassette demo)
A5. Lost on yer merry way (cassette demo)
A6. El Caminos in the west (cassette demo)
B1. yeah is what we had (cassette demo)
B2. Passed out in a Datsun (cassette demo)
B3. Stray Dog and the Chocolate Karaoke
B4. ok with my decay (cassette demo)
B5. the warming sun (cassette demo)
B6. The final push to the sum (cassette demo)
Sumday: Excess Baggage
A1. My Little Skateboarding Problem
A2. Now it's On (Recorded for the Colin Murray Show on BBC Radio 1)
A3. Derek Spears
A4. Gettin' Jipped
A5. The Town where I'm Livin Now
A6. Dearest Descrambler
A7. Build a Box
B1. Trouble with a Capital T (muzak version)
B2. Sure it Worked
B3. Running Cable at Shiva's
B4. Emit Anymore
B5. I no how you feel
B6. The Rugged and Splintered Entertainment Center (a gospel hymn)