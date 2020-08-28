Grandaddy celebrating ‘Sophtware Slump’ 20th Anniversary w/ box set & solo piano version of LP

Grandaddy are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their terrific second album, The Sophtware Slump, with a four-LP box set that will be out November 20 via Dangerbird Records. The box set includes a re-mastered version of the original record, and 2 LPs of rarities including the Signal to Snow Ratio and Through a Frosty Plate Glass EPs all for the first time on vinyl.

The most interesting part of the box set is a new record titled The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano, which features stripped-down versions of the album's 11 songs played by Jason Lytle, as you might expect from the title, solo on a piano. Grandaddy guitarist Jim Fairchild said he wanted to hear “the totality of that original vision” of the songs. “With the scope of what Grandaddy has done and what Jason has done in his career,” says Fairchild, “I thought there was room to pay greater attention to my favorite view of him, which is as a songwriter.”

You can get a taste via the wooden piano version of "Jed's Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)" which really is quite beautiful. Watch the video below.

The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano, will also be released as a standalone CD and album in early 2021. You can check out the artwork for the box set and the wooden piano record, and listen to the original album, below.

THE SOPHTWARE SLUMP ..... ON A WOODEN PIANO TRACKLIST

1. He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot (Piano Version)

2. Hewlett's Daughter (Piano Version)

3. Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)

4. The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)

5. Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)

6. Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)

7. Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)

8. Jed's Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)

9. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)

10. Miner At The Dial-a-View (Piano Version)

11. So You'll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)

