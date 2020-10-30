Grateful Dead Bertha skeleton action figure coming, 1980 Halloween show streaming

Super7 continues expanding their line of awesome, music-related, retro-design ReAction figures. We've seen lots of punk and metal figures from the company, as well as some hip hop, and for this upcoming release they're branching out into another genre, though with a horror twist. Available for preorder now, and scheduled to ship in April of 2021, is a Grateful Dead ReAction figure of Bertha, the skeleton gracing the cover of the band's self-titled 1971 live album. While images of the final figure haven't been released yet, you can see the prototype artwork of the 3.75" figure below.

Meanwhile, the Grateful Dead bring back their "Shakedown Stream" livestream series tonight (10/30) for a special Halloween edition. They'll be airing their Dead Ahead concert film, which was filmed at their October 30 and 31, 1980 shows at Radio City Music Hall. It begins at 8 PM ET with David Lemieux and Gary Lambert's pre-show, and their guests will be two other noted Deadheads: musician Rich Mahan and music journalist Jesse Jarnow. It's free to watch, but the band is taking donations to suport NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) and the #SaveOurStages campaign. Watch at YouTube or below.

image via Toyark

