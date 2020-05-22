Grateful Dead-inspired Nikes are coming out (pictures)

While you peruse some of the over 14,000 Grateful Dead recordings (and counting!) available online right now, or watch today's edition of their "Shakedown Stream" archival video series, when their classic April 21, 1972 show at Bremen, West Germany television studio Beat Club will be broadcast, you might be interested to learn that there are new Nike sneakers inspired by The Dead on the way. As Sneaker News reports, the Grateful Dead x Nike SB Dunk Lows will be available in dancing bear-inspired colorways, complete with patches of fuzzy fur (fake, we hope).

Official release information is still to come, but you can take a look at two of the colors, green and orange, in the gallery below.

Meanwhile, the Dead have a new Vinyl Me, Please box set out, which features essays from modern musicians in the liner notes, including Jim James, Dave Longstreth, and John Darnielle, all of which you can read now (and hear an audiobook recording of John's). A Workingman's Dead 50th anniversary reissue is also on the way, with remastered, previously unreleased recordings of the Dead's 2/21/1971 show at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theater, and you can hear the live recording of "Casey Jones."

