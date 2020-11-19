Grateful Dead, Jackson Browne & more in new music vet documentary series streaming soon

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams are music veterans, and a couple of 30 years, who are usually found backing other artists: Larry is a session and touring musician who's played with Levon Helm, Bob Dylan, The Black Crowes, while Teresa has sung on records by Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Phil Lesh & Friends, Peter Wolf, and more. In new documentary series It Was the Music, we follow them as they pack their instruments into a SUV, head out across the country and make it on their own, while searching for what they call "music utopia."

Directed by Mark Moskowitz, It Was the Music captures them performing everywhere from festival stages to backyard porches, living rooms and kitchens. It also features exclusive interviews and performances with Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, William Bell, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Phil Lesh, Jerry Douglas, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Garland Jeffreys, Happy Traum, David Bromberg, and more.

It Was the Music premieres Sunday, December 13 on a yet-unnamed streaming service with new episodes every Sunday through February 7. You can watch the trailer for the series below.

There's also a companion soundtrack album that features Larry and Teresa performing songs by The Band, Grateful Dead, Little Feat, Buffalo Springfield, and more, with appearances from Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller, Bill Payne, and Levon Helm’s world famous Midnight Ramble Band. You can pre-order the album listen to "It Ain't Gonna Be a Good Night" and check out the tracklist below.

It Was the Music soundtrack tracklist:

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Samson & Delilah

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Three Days in a Row

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – It Ain’t Gonna Be a Good Night

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Did You Love Me At All?

Buddy Miller with The Midnight Ramble Band – Up On Cripple Creek

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – The Poor Old Dirt Farmer

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton – Unlucky Blues

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Big River

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (with Bill Payne) – Willin’

Jerry Douglas - On A Monday

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – You’ve Got To Righten That Wrong

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Sugaree

Patty Griffin and Buddy Miller with The Midnight Ramble Band – For What It’s Worth

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Your Long Journey

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams with The Midnight Ramble Band – Chest Fever